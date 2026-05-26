Gas leak reported in San Jose, PG&E at the scene

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The Brief The San Jose Fire Department is advising to avoid the area where there is a gas leak Tuesday evening. Fire officials posted to social media saying the leak was reported just before 8 p.m. at 3rd and East Santa Clara streets. PG&E is at the scene. No injuries have been reported. It is not clear how the leak began or when the leak will be declared safe.



The San Jose Fire Department is responding to a gas leak Tuesday evening near San Pedro Square. Officials with Pacific Gas and Electric are on scene, the department says.

What we know:

Fire officials posted to social media about the gas leak at 3rd and East Santa Clara streets. They said it was reported at 7:53 p.m. No injuries have been reported.

"Traffic is impacted in the immediate vicinity," fire officials said. "VTA (Valley Transportation Authority) has been alerted of the road closures. Please avoid the area," their post read.

What we don't know:

The fire department did not specifically mention any evacuations. It is not clear what caused the gas leak. It is not clear when officials will declare the area safe.

This is a developing news story. We will update with the latest information when we learn more.