San Jose pie shop receives $2K after Elon Musk's promise to 'make things good' over Tesla's canceled order

Elon Musk has fulfilled his promise to "make things good" with a San Jose pie shop which lost thousands of dollars after Tesla backed out at the last minute on a large order with the shop.

The Giving Pies, a small Black-owned bakery on W. Alma Avenue, said Tesla has reimbursed the business for the money the bakery lost when the electric car company abruptly canceled "a sizable order" of 2,000 mini pies earlier this month.

The story went viral after the bakery posted about it on social media.

And the reaction from the community was swift, as the café said business saw a boom with customers wanting to show their support.

Then on Friday, there was also reaction from Musk who posted to X saying that he had just heard about the situation and that Tesla "Will make things good with the bakery."

The Giving Pies owner, Voahanguy Rasetarinera, on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, said Tesla repaid the business $2,000 for costs stemming from canceled order.

On Tuesday, pie shop owner Voahanguy Rasetarinera told KTVU, "They asked for an invoice for the $2,000 that I lost, and they paid it right away."

She said Tesla then made another move in its effort to rectify the situation.

"They asked me to cater more events," Rasetarinera said. But given how busy it's been for the bakery in recent days, she said, "I don't have the bandwidth now."

The fallout from Tesla’s canceled order has turned into a huge positive for the bakery, which has seen lines out the door.

"We worked almost all night yesterday," Rasetarinera said with a smile.

And to her customers and the community that rallied behind the pie shop, she was filled with appreciation.

"Very happy," Rasetarinera said. "Very grateful for all the support that we got."