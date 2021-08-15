San Jose police announce sideshow arrests, ghost gun recovered

article

Police arrested two sideshow participants and seized an illegal ghost gun from their car Saturday night in San Jose.

Officers also towed four cars and cited about 20 people for participating in the sideshow.

More than 200 cars dispersed from various sideshows throughout the city. These included participants and spectators that had been blocking intersections, police said Sunday morning.

Photo: SJPD_PIO on Twitter.

Advertisement

At one sideshow, a vehicle struck multiple spectators, police said, but there was no word on the seriousness of injuries sustained, if any.