San Jose police arrest 2 allegedly hiding out in cavern

Two people were arrested in San Jose on Thursday after allegedly being found hiding in a cavern with illicit drugs.

Officers with the San Jose Police Department Neighborhood Quality of Life team found a "curious tunnel" in an embankment along the Guadalupe River near Highway 87, according to a department statement.

Upon investigating, the officers found two people inside the cavern. The SJPD did not identify the suspects, but said one was discovered to have been selling methamphetamine and the other was wanted on "multiple warrants."

(Courtesy of the San Jose Police Department)

The two were arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.

The SJPD recovered an undisclosed amount of money, bags of methamphetamine, at least two pipes and two scales from the cavern.

After the arrests, the SJPD and BeautifySJ worked to secure and fill the embankment.