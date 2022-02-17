Santa Clara County Medical Examiner provides public window into death, data

Santa Clara County's Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office this week launched an online dashboard that offers detailed case data as well as categorized and geographical breakdowns of all deaths reviewed by the office since 2018.



The dashboard provides basic demographics – age, race, gender, ZIP code – as well as the cause and manner of death with personal information removed. Now, people can quickly see how many people died of drugs, homelessness, car accidents, gunfire, COVID and so on.



A "John/Jane Doe" page provides case information and sketches for people who remain unidentified so the public can assist in identification.



"These case records and analytics provide a unique lens through which to examine different aspects of deaths in Santa Clara County, whether by cause, in a particular geographical area, or within a certain segment of the community," Medical Examiner Dr. Michelle Jorden said in a statement. "In addition to providing the public with nightly updated case information, the analytical tools can help government agencies or nonprofits identify possible trends in target areas for potential intervention opportunities."



Jorden said the dashboard serves two main purposes: Providing real-time case data to researchers, law enforcement, journalists and the public; and providing immediate public access to maps and data sets that eliminate the wait-time for a California Public Records Act response.



The Medical Examiner-Coroner created the dashboard in partnership with the County of Santa Clara Technology Services and Solutions department. The idea for the dashboard surfaced in 2020, during the pandemic and as the office saw increased public interest in case information. While modeled on dashboards seen in other Medical Examiner-Coroner offices, the County of Santa Clara dashboard was tailored to address needs and case interests specific to the county.



The dashboard, along with user instructions, can be found at www.scc-mec.org. The County of Santa Clara open data homepage is at https://data.sccgov.org/.



