San Jose police arrest suspect accused of kidnapping a woman he followed outside a nightclub

San Jose police on Monday announced the arrest of a man accused of kidnapping and attempted sexual assault of a woman investigators said he followed from outside a downtown nightclub.

Police said on March 25 at about 3:30 a.m., officers were called to the area of Loma Verde Drive and Eden Avenue on a report of an assault.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that an intoxicated adult female survivor was approached by the adult male suspect," police said in a news release, adding, "The suspect picked up the female survivor and attempted to abduct her for the purposes of sexual assault."

Investigators said the San José Police Department’s Sexual Assault Investigations Unit took over the case and determined that the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Ivan Galicia Palalia, had first noticed the victim when she was outside a downtown nightclub.

Police said he then followed her and her friends to the area where the assault was reported to have occurred.

Palalia was arrested later that morning and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail, where he's being held without bail.

He faces charges of kidnapping and assault with intent to commit a sex offense.

Police urged anyone with information about this case or similar incidents to contact Detective Cynthia Hahn of the San José Police Department’s Sexual Assault Investigations Unit at (408) 277-4102.