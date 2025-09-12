San Jose police arrest suspect in hit-and-run that left woman dead

article

A 33-year-old man is in custody on suspicion of allegedly striking and killing a woman riding an e-scooter in San Jose.

Justin Perez was arrested in San Jose on Wednesday and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of felony hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter, according to the San Jose Police Department.

What we know

SJPD officers were called at 8 a.m. on Monday to Santa Clara and Cahill streets to investigate a deadly hit-and-run involving a car and scooter, police said.

Authorities found 52-year-old Monica Ziolete Ibarra of San Francisco injured at the scene. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Police said a stolen black 2021 Ram pickup truck struck Ibarra and immediately fled the scene. The SJPD reported the truck was later found abandoned.