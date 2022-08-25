San Jose police arrest suspect who allegedly stole woman's car and bulldog

San Jose police arrested a suspect Wednesday for allegedly stealing a woman's car, taking her dog, and then holding the dog at ransom.

Johnny Jesse Chagolla was taken into custody for the Aug. 3 incident that left a woman fighting for her American bulldog and vehicle, while dodging bullets.

Police said she was somehow able to recover the stolen car, but the suspect demanded an undisclosed amount of cash for the safe return of her dog.

As the victim recovered her car, the suspect allegedly attempted to shoot her. The bullets missed her but shattered the back window of her car, police said.

Chagolla also slashed two of the victim’s tires, and subsequently fled with her bulldog.

Detectives were able to locate the missing dog at a residence in San José, and reunited the canine with the victim.

ALSO: DA finds San Jose cops who fatally shot auto-theft suspect acted lawfully

Chagolla was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail. He was charged with several felonies including grand theft, robbery, felon in possession of a firearm, and assault with a deadly weapon. He had other outstanding warrants, including a previous domestic violence incident, police said.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact the San José Police Department's Assaults Unit at 4533@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4161.