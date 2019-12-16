San Jose police: Father stabs mother, takes off with 2-year-old daughter

article

San Jose police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 24-year-old father, whom they say stabbed his girlfriend and then took off with their 2-year-old daughter.

Officer Gina Tepoorten said an Amber Alert was issued Monday morning Victor Magana and Bethanie Carranza.

The search began after police said neighbors heard a woman screaming on Sunday night aobut 10 p.m. in the 500 block of South 11th Street in San Jose.

When officers arrived , they found the woman with at least one stab wound. Officers determined that she had been assaulted and stabbed by her boyfriend, whom they identified as Magana.

He had taken off with the couple's toddler before police had arrived. The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Magana was was last seen leaving the area in a green 2007 Hyundai, Sante Fe with a California license plate of 7XJX025.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867). Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.

San Jose police say Victor Magana stabbed his girlfriend before taking off with their 2-year-old daughter. The scene is still active this morning in the 500 block of South 11th Street . Dec. 17, 2019