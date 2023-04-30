San Jose police find suspicious device during burglary response

San Jose police said on Twitter at 9:05 p.m. Sunday they arrested a man on suspicion of burglary in the 1200 block of Naglee Ave.

While doing a security sweep of a secondary structure on the property, officers found a suspicious device associated with a former resident.

The police department's bomb squad was called and discovered the device was an inert pipe used for storage.

Police said at 9:10 p.m. they were clearing the scene and any nearby road closures would be lifted soon.