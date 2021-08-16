Suspect identified in alleged fatal hit and run, DUI in San Jose

article

San Jose police identified a man who was arrested on suspicion of killing a pedestrian that he hit while driving drunk last week.

The allegedly impaired river, Ismael Gonzalez, 43, drove against a red signal light Saturday evening around 9 p.m. struck a pedestrian and fled the scene of the crash at Almaden Avenue and Willow Street, police said.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to police statements.

Police found and arrested Gonzalez five miles away in the 1100 block of Starbird Circle about an hour after the crash was reported, police said.

He was arrested for felony DUI, felony hit and run, and gross vehicular manslaughter, according to police records.

The identity of the victim has not been confirmed by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office. The coroner's office will release the identity once they confirm and notify next of kin, according to the authorities.

