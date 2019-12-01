San Jose police investigate shooting that left two men with non-life threatening injuries
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police are investigating a shooting that injured two people.
The shooting happened at about 4:20 p.m. Sunday, according to San Jose police.
Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of Story Road and Clemence Ave.
Once at the scene, officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound. The man was taken to a local hospital in non-life threatening condition.
Less than 15 minutes later, another man walked into a local hospital suffering from at least one non-life threatening gunshot wound.
The exact location of the shooting has not been determined.
No other information was immediately available.