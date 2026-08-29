San Jose police investigate suspected homicide after woman stabbed

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The San Jose Police Department is investigating an alleged homicide that occurred Friday when a woman died after being stabbed.

Responding to "suspicious circumstance"

What we know:

At about 2 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a report of a "suspicious circumstance" at a home in the 700 block of Linda Vista Street, police said in an announcement. They discovered an unconscious and unresponsive woman inside the home suffering from "unknown injuries," according to the department.

The victim was pronounced dead and medical examiners later found that the victim had at least one stab wound. Additional evidence was located at the scene and police began investigating the death as San Jose's 17th homicide this year.

Suspect knew victim

Dig deeper:

Another woman was quickly identified as a suspect, and preliminary information showed that the victim and the suspect knew each other.

The motive and circumstances are still being investigated. Information on the suspect's identity will be announced at a later time, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the detectives investigating it by emailing 4257@sanjoseca.gov or 4542@sanjoseca.gov. The department's Homicide Unit can also be reached at 408-277-5283.