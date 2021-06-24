San Jose police investigate suspicious death of woman, 33, at Newby Island Landfill

article

San Jose police are investigating the death of a 33-year-old woman whose body was found in the Newby Island Landfill.

Police responded on May 19 at about 10:30 p.m. to the landfill at 1601 Dixon Landing Road in Milpitas where employees located the body of Allycia Kelley.

Officers said the investigation revealed that Kelley was transported to the facility via routine landfill dropoff from a location in San Jose.

More details about her death remain under investigation.

Police are asking those with any information about the case to contact Detective Cuenca #3915 of the San Jose Police Department's homicide unit at (408) 277-5283 or to leave an anonymous tip at the Crime Stoppers tip line at (408) 947-7867.