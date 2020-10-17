San Jose Police investigating deadly stabbing
San Jose Police investigating early Saturday morning stabbing
(KTVU) -- San Jose Police detectives were extremely busy early Saturday morning, as they investigated two deadly incidents.
They announced that officers responded to a stabbing along Coyote Creek, in the area of Coyote Road and Delridge Drive at about 4 a.m..
The victim was a man, who was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
San Jose Police tweeted that there was a big crime scene, and warned that nearby streets would be closed for hours, as investigators gather evidence and determine what happened.
Several hours earlier, officers responded to a mass shooting at a restaurant, where 2 people were killed and 3 others were injured.