San Jose police investigating murder of woman inside residence

The San Jose police department is investigating the death of an adult woman inside of a residence. Police say it's San Jose's third homicide of the year.

Officers responded to a welfare check on the 2000 block of Mondigo Ave just before 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, officers located an adult woman who was dead inside the residence.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the scene.

The identity of the woman killed was not released Saturday evening pending identification and notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Isidro Bagon or Detective Ramon Sanchez of the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit at (408) 277-5283.