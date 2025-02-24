Watch live: San Jose police make several arrests after 15-year-old killed at Santana Row

San Jose police on Monday said they will announce the arrest of several suspects they say are responsible for the "brutal homicide" of a 15-year-old at Santana Row who was out on a date with his girlfriend on Valentine's Day.

The news conference will be streamed here at noon.

Friends identified the teen as David S. Gutierrez, a boxer at Gladiators Gym.

He was stabbed at about 7:15 p.m. following some type of fight in the 300 block of Santana Row on Feb. 14. A GoFundMe page organized by his aunt stated he was out with his girlfriend when he was stabbed in the heart.

No motive has been given for the fight.

Berto Barrita, a coach who trained David, told KTVU that it is such a tragedy to "lose someone so young over something so small."

Barrita said David was a good kid.

"He was for sure a leader," Barrita said. If I told him to lead the class, he would lead the class. He knew what he was doing. He paid attention."