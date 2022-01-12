Video shows suspect vehicle linked to San Jose rail station slaying

article

San Jose police on Wednesday released photos and a 7-second video clip of a possible suspect vehicle, which they said drove off after a 49-year-old father was killed on Memorial Day at a light rail station.

Police shared new images of a possible getaway car fleeing the area of the shooting after Thomas Calamia, 49, was shot to death on May 31, 2021, near the station at West Virginia and the Highway 87 overpass.

The suspect vehicle is a 2002-2005 silver Honda Accord, which was missing a right rear hubcap at the time. No images of the driver, or anyone else in the car, were available.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear.

On a GoFundMe page, Vanessa Calamia said that her father tried to help the homeless community and "did not deserve to leave this world the way he did."

Anyone with information should contact Sgt. Vallejo #3810 or Detective Harrington #4365 in the San José Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (408) 277-5283.

