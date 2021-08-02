Expand / Collapse search

San Jose police release video in cold case homicide of Khan Lieu

Bay City News

Video of suspects in 2018 homicide of Khan Lieu

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police are asking for the public's help identifying three suspects wanted in the 2018 cold case shooting that left 54-year-old Khan Lieu dead.

On Monday, police released home security video footage of the suspects driving up to Lieu's home on Misty Glen Court at 1:23 p.m. on June 21 and getting out of a black Lexus ES350 sedan to approach the home, which they then allegedly forced their way into.

The driver is suspected of shooting Lieu with a handgun before the trio got back in the car and drove off less than a minute later, according to the time stamp on the video.

Anyone with information on the homicide may contact Detective Sgt. Cary or Detective Ramirez at (408) 277-5283 or 2989@sanjoseca.gov.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (408) 947-7867. 