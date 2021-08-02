San Jose police release video in cold case homicide of Khan Lieu

San Jose police are asking for the public's help identifying three suspects wanted in the 2018 cold case shooting that left 54-year-old Khan Lieu dead.

On Monday, police released home security video footage of the suspects driving up to Lieu's home on Misty Glen Court at 1:23 p.m. on June 21 and getting out of a black Lexus ES350 sedan to approach the home, which they then allegedly forced their way into.

The driver is suspected of shooting Lieu with a handgun before the trio got back in the car and drove off less than a minute later, according to the time stamp on the video.

Anyone with information on the homicide may contact Detective Sgt. Cary or Detective Ramirez at (408) 277-5283 or 2989@sanjoseca.gov.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (408) 947-7867.