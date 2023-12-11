San Jose police roll out new plan to build community trust, improve service

The San Jose Police Department on Monday announced a new strategic plan it says will include building a stronger relationship with the community and more transparency. The five-step plan also emphasizes more accountability from the police department.

KTVU asked San Jose police why they decided to roll out this new plan right now, and they said it was because it’s critical to maintain public trust. There have been multiple incidents recently with police and the community at odds. They believe this new plan will help everyone forge a new path together.

"When we strive to provide exceptional service, and invest the time in creating community partnerships, the community will have the highest level of trust in our department," said San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata in a video promoting the new plan.

The San Jose Police Dept. says it’s making a stronger, renewed commitment to serving the community. The president of San Jose Silicon Valley NAACP says he’s recently had more positive conversations with the dept. and is hopeful the new plan will produce results.

"This is a first step but there’s so much we need to improve on, but let’s give credit where credit is due," said Rev. Jethroe Moore, II, NAACP San Jose Silicon Valley President.

San Jose Police Dept.'s strategic plan consists of five steps: promote public safety, partner with a diverse community, create a more diverse workforce, improve service delivery and secure more staffing resources. Rev. Moore says Chief Anthony Mata has also assured him that police will be held accountable in San Jose.

"Whenever there’s a hateful incident where the cops are acting up, Tony has assured me that if he can prove and know that they’ve done wrong, he’s going to fire them," said Rev. Moore, II.

San Jose Police released a statement regarding its new strategy:

"Updating a Police Department’s strategic plan with a new mission, vision, and values is critical in maintaining the public’s trust. When a police department formulates a well-defined and relevant mission statement, it ensures its objectives remain aligned with the dynamic needs and expectations of the community it serves. A vision provides a long-term goal and the values set the ethical framework and behavioral expectations by which Department members will engage with the community and stakeholders. This proactive approach not only enhances public confidence in law enforcement but also establishes a foundation of mutual respect, understanding, and shared responsibility.

To achieve the new vision, mission, and values, the Department is also establishing five new strategic goals, each with underlying objectives.

The Department will use them as a roadmap for decision-making, prioritization, resource allocation, and focus." - San José Police Department.

"All I can do is be hopeful and think positively about that and ask the community to continue to work and continue to report issues that come up," Rev. Moore, II said.

Rev. Moore II also acknowledged that a San Jose Police officer recently resigned after he was exposed for sending racist text messages. He says he’s looking forward to seeing more transparency like that and the dept. holding itself accountable.