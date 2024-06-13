San Jose police search warrant results in barricaded subject, roads closed nearby

Police serving a search warrant in San Jose are dealing with a barricaded subject, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Police are currently on scene in the 3200 block of Lantern Way to serve a search warrant. They say a suspect is barricaded inside the residence, and police believe they are armed.

Tactical negotiators are trying to find a peaceful surrender. For now, road closures are in place on Singleton Road Verdi Drive to Locke Drive.

KTVU has a crew en route to the scene. Please stick with KTVU for updates.