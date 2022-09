article

San Jose police are asking for the public's help in locating 26-year-old Penny Mathias.

Police describe Mathias as 5’2", weighing 170 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.



She was last see on Last seen on Thursday, September 1 near her home on El Cajon Dr wearing an Eeyore jacket, dark pants, and sandals.

According to officials, While Mathias is she is 26-years-old, she has the mental capacity of a 7-year-old.