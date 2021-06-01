San Jose police shoot and kill man during followup investigation

San Jose police shot and killed a man during a follow-up investigation, authorities said Tuesday.

Police said they confronted the man Monday night on Tofts Drive, near Flickinger Park and Interstate 680.

So far, authorities have not yet revealed the identity of the man, why officers opened fire, or the nature of the original investigation.

This is the second suspect shot and killed by San Jose police this year.

The first deadly shooting happened in January when officers gunned down 27-year-old David Tovar Jr., an unarmed man, who investigators said was a person of interest in a string of violent crimes, including a homicide.

Civil rights attorneys filed a wrongful death suit, saying that no matter what he was accused of, killing him was unnecessary and that his "last moments were a painful, agonizing and torturous death."



