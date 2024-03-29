Expand / Collapse search
San Jose police shoot man with firearm; no one hit by gunfire

By KTVU staff
Published  March 29, 2024 8:32am PDT
San Jose
KTVU FOX 2

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police officers shot a man who they said was armed with a gun early Friday morning, though no one was hit by gunfire.

Police posted on social media that they were called out to Ross and Leigh avenues about 5 a.m. to conduct a welfare check.

When they got there, the man fired one round at them.

Officers fired back, police said, but the bullets didn't hit anyone.

Police continued to negotiate with the man who eventually surrendered. 

Police took the man into custody at 6:30 a.m. 

As a result, Leigh Avenue was closed from Robin to Potrero drives and Ross Avenue was closed from Foxworthy to Leigh avenues, and Orange Drove Drive was closed from Rustic Drive to Leigh Avenue during the investigation. 