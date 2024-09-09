San Jose police shoot suspect allegedly firing out of window by 7-Eleven

San Jose police said they were forced to shoot a suspect who was allegedly firing out of a window at a shopping plaza – he and another victim were taken to the hospital.

Some people called 911 on Sunday just before 9:30 p.m. to say that a man with a gun was shooting at some businesses out the window of another shop in a plaza at 4278 Senter Road.

The windows of a 7-Eleven were shot out.

When police arrived, they found one person shot – allegedly by the suspect, who was still armed.

Then, at least one officer shot at the suspect, police said.

Police took the suspect into custody, and then to the hospital.

Both the gunman and the victim are recovering at the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Michael Cartagena saw a bit of what happened.

"When I crossed, there were two cops coming here, then two cops coming from the other side," he said. "I thought what's going on?"

San Jose police shoot a suspect outside a 7-Eleven on Senter Road. Sept. 8, 2024

Shattered glass of a 7-Eleven on Senter Road in San Jose. Sept. 8, 2024