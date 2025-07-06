San Jose police shooting under investigation following family disturbance

article

The Brief Officers responded just before 2:25 p.m. on Sunday to a home in the area of Recife Way and Vargas Drive on reports of a family disturbance. San Jose police said a suspect was armed "with what appeared to be multiple firearms" at the scene. The SJPD did not say whether anyone was hurt in the shooting.



Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in San Jose after officers responded to reports of a family disturbance.

San Jose Police Department officers responded just before 2:25 p.m. on Sunday to a home in the area of Recife Way and Vargas Drive, near Guadalupe Oak Grove Park, on reports of the disturbance, according to a department statement.

"The involved suspect was armed with what appeared to be multiple firearms and resulted in an officer-involved shooting," the SJPD said.

Police did not specify whether anyone was struck in the shooting, but noted "there is currently no public safety threat."

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and streets in the area were closed to the public. The SJPD advised the public to avoid the area while the investigation was conducted.

A Shooting Two Days Prior:

The shooting comes two days after a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officer was struck by a suspect driving an all-terrain vehicle near the San Jose-Santa Clara Regional Wastewater Facility.

The officer attempted to detain the suspect, who drove the vehicle into the officer, causing him to be dragged.

The USFWS officer shot at the suspect as they fled the scene, but the SJPD reported it was unclear whether the suspect or their vehicle were struck by the gunfire.

The wildlife officer was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries following the ordeal.