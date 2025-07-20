Suspect arrested after crashing into San Jose post office, sparking fire

A man was arrested early Sunday after crashing his car into a San Jose post office and igniting a fire, according to police.

Flames spread through entire building

What we know:

The incident happened around 3 a.m. at a U.S. Post Office in the 6500 block of Crown Boulevard, the San Jose Police Department said.

Authorities said the driver plowed into the building, sparking a fire that spread throughout the entire building.

No injuries were reported.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

The suspect has been identified as Richard Tillman.