Suspect arrested after crashing into San Jose post office, sparking fire
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A man was arrested early Sunday after crashing his car into a San Jose post office and igniting a fire, according to police.
Flames spread through entire building
What we know:
The incident happened around 3 a.m. at a U.S. Post Office in the 6500 block of Crown Boulevard, the San Jose Police Department said.
Authorities said the driver plowed into the building, sparking a fire that spread throughout the entire building.
No injuries were reported.
The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.
The suspect has been identified as Richard Tillman.
