Expand / Collapse search

Suspect arrested after crashing into San Jose post office, sparking fire

By
Published  July 20, 2025 3:47pm PDT
San Jose
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose post office goes up in flames after driver crashes into building

San Jose post office goes up in flames after driver crashes into building

A driver plowed in a post office in San Jose early Sunday morning, igniting a fire.

SAN JOSE, Calif. -  A man was arrested early Sunday after crashing his car into a San Jose post office and igniting a fire, according to police.

Flames spread through entire building

What we know:

The incident happened around 3 a.m. at a U.S. Post Office in the 6500 block of Crown Boulevard, the San Jose Police Department said.

Featured

1 dead after Petaluma police chase ends in rollover crash
article

1 dead after Petaluma police chase ends in rollover crash

One person was killed, and two others were seriously injured during a police chase of a suspected drunk driver Saturday night, according to Petaluma police.

Authorities said the driver plowed into the building, sparking a fire that spread throughout the entire building. 

No injuries were reported.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation. 

The suspect has been identified as Richard Tillman.

The Source: San Jose Police Department

San JoseCrime and Public Safety