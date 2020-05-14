San Jose: School districts struggle with when they can safely reopen

This week, the State Superintendent of Schools alluded to big changes for the upcoming school year and the decision of when and how to reopen left to individual school districts.

The Superintendent of San Jose Unified Nancy Albarran said she doesn’t anticipate schools opening in July and that the 41 schools in the district will reopen as planned for 30,000 students on August 12.

Mike Flynn’s son will be a junior at Willow Glen High School in the Fall, which is a critical year for college admissions. He’s worried his son's educational and social needs are not being met.

“Online learning definitely is working at the moment because it’s all we have but we certainly need more to go forward,” said Flynn.

“Everything is possible right now including virtual learning, a hybrid model, a full reopen,” said Albarran.

School districts across the Bay Area are considering those three scenarios. Albarran said she’s guided by an education code, but there’s no rulebook on how to reopen schools amid a pandemic.

San Jose Unified is collaborating with other school districts in Santa Clara County and following the directive from Public Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody. She said limited classes is a possibility.

“When we have the health order what size those groups can be,” said Albarran. “That information can help us develop our plan that may be anything in person.”

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said some schools may require teachers and students to wear masks and for learning to occur during different dayparts to accommodate smaller class sizes.

“I think most teachers are feeling overwhelmed,” said Patrick Bernhardt of the San Jose Teachers Association. “I think this is an unprecedented situation they are being asked to do things in their professional careers they haven't been asked to do before.”

Bernhardt hopes a decision will focus on equity since internet connectivity has been a challenge. A teacher himself, he gave a candid response to what he prefers.

“If I can get back in the classroom with my students that is always what I prefer,” said Bernhardt. “That’s where I do my best work. Communicating online definitely feels artificial.”

However, he has concerns surrounding contract tracing in schools and how to keep kids socially distant in the classroom.

No decision has been made. The Superintendent is waiting to receive feedback from the bargaining teams and parent surveys. She’s hopeful more specifics will come in the next four to five weeks.