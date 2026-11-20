The Brief The San Jose Sea Lions held their first official practice on Friday as the Bay Area’s newest professional sports franchise. Head coach Troy Ryan and Olympic gold medalist Laila Edwards emphasized building long-term team chemistry and sustainability ahead of preseason scrimmages. The team recently signed goaltender Sandra Abstreiter following an injury to their starting netminder, ahead of their Dec. 5 home opener at SAP Center.



Women's professional hockey has officially arrived in the Bay Area, with the San Jose Sea Lions hitting the ice for their very first practice on Friday.

With preseason scrimmages just days away, the brand-new Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) expansion franchise is focused on building chemistry among a roster that blends unknowns fighting for spots with decorated international stars.

Among them is defender Laila Edwards, an Olympic gold medalist who helped lead Team USA to gold at the World Championships just days ago.

"We didn't dive in lightly. I liked it. We got right to it, and I'm really excited for this group," Edwards said. "I was excited before, but after seeing what we brought on day one, I'm more excited."

For Edwards and her teammates, the opening skate marks a fresh start.

"It's a clean slate, new team, new league, new season," she said.

Roster additions and expansion growing pains

What we know:

The Sea Lions are already making roster adjustments before the puck drops on their inaugural campaign. After an injury placed their goaltender on injured reserve, San Jose signed netminder Sandra Abstreiter—who jumped straight onto the ice before even having a chance to unpack.

"I'm really excited, and I think we're going to push each other," Abstreiter said. "We realized we're a really young team, actually. We're all pretty similar in age. I'm one of the older ones, which is crazy."

Like any expansion franchise, day one came with a few minor logistical hiccups—including the fact that the team's water bottles have yet to arrive. Still, head coach Troy Ryan said he isn't sweating the small stuff and is keeping his eyes on the big picture.

"We want to build something we can be proud of, but also something the Bay Area can be proud of," Ryan said. "You want to build an organization that has some sustainability—that's going to be here in 50, 100 years' time, as opposed to some short-term success."

Riding the Bay Area women's sports wave

Big picture view:

Ryan and his players noted that women's sports are having a major moment in the region. Following the rapid success of the Golden State Valkyries and Bay FC in building loyal local fan bases, the Sea Lions say they have already been welcomed with open arms.

"The support we've been shown since being here has just been incredible," Edwards said. "It makes me so excited for women's sports, but women's sports in the Bay Area."

Home opener

What's next:

The Sea Lions will host the Minnesota Frost for their regular-season home opener at SAP Center on Dec. 5.