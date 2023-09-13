San Jose Sports Hall of Fame inductees announced for 2023

A new group of world-class athletes will be inducted into the San Jose Sports Hall of Fame. The four new inductees were recognized during a reception Wednesday sponsored by the San Jose Sports Authority.

All of these inductees either played for San Jose sports teams or grew up in the Bay Area. They all say becoming a Hall of Famer wasn’t their goal, but it is definitely an honor and a dream come true.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan opened the Sports Hall of Fame reception, honoring Lorrie Fair, Patrick Marleau, Dave Stieb and Chris Wondolowski.

"How you’ve represented the best that sports can be, inspired generations of young people," Mahan said.

All four inductees have been at the top of collegiate, professional, Olympic and international sports competitions. San Jose Sharks legend Patrick Marleau played for the team for more than two decades. He holds nearly every team scoring record and is the first Sharks player to have his number retired.

"The support I’ve had over my career is truly amazing. You don’t get to be inducted into the Hall of Fame or have a career as long as I have without that support, so that means a lot to me," Marleau said.

Inductee Lorrie Fair grew up playing soccer all over the South Bay and has won three NCAA titles. She has a gold and silver Olympic medal and won the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

"This is sort of the cherry on the top because I know that there are so many other deserving people that should be in the Hall of Fame in San Jose. Yes, it’s me, but I feel like I’m bringing a whole bunch of people with me," Fair said.

Drafted to the San Jose Earthquakes in 2005, inductee Chris Wondolowski, also known as Wondo, went on to become the all-time leading scorer in Major League Soccer history.

Wondo is a two-time MLS champion and earned a Most Valuable Player award.

"Bay Area sports runs in my blood. To be able to be mentioned with these legends and have my name in there as well. It’s truly a dream come true," Wondolowski said.

A seven-time Major League Baseball All-Star, inductee Dave Stieb was a standout player at Oak Grove High School and San Jose City College. Stieb became one of the most dominant MLB pitchers in the 1980s, helping to transform the Toronto Blue Jays.

"You never think what you’re achieving at that time is going to become something like this. So, like I said, it’s flattering and quite an honor and a surprise," Stieb said.

This is the 28th year of inductees and the San Jose Sports Hall of Fame Induction will be held at SAP Center on Nov. 8.