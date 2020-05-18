San Jose stabbing leaves one dead, another injured

article

One man died and a second one was injured in a Sunday night stabbing in San Jose's East Foothills neighborhood, said San Jose police, who

late Sunday night were still working to identify suspects.

Officers were called shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday to the 400 block of North Capitol Avenue, where they found two men with stab wounds, according to San Jose police Officer Gina Tepoorten. One of the men was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital a short time later, while the second victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office after it confirms the victim's identity and notifies next to kin, Tepoorten said.

This is San Jose's 12th homicide of 2020.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the stabbing are under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Ali

Miri or Detective Gabriel Cuenca at (408) 277-5283. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (408) 947-STOP (7867).

Callers providing information leading to the arrest and conviction may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.

