San Jose stabbing leaves woman dead, suspect in custody
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A woman was found stabbed to death at a San Jose home early Monday morning.
Victim found after welfare check
What we know:
Officers were called around 12:44 a.m. to a home in the 5800 block of Snell Avenue to conduct a welfare check after a report of an assault, according to the San Jose Police Department.
When officers arrived, they found the woman suffering from at least one stab wound, authorities said.
She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not yet been released.
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Investigators said a man, whom the victim knew, was taken into custody at the scene. They are not yet publicly identifying him.
Authorities have not elaborated on the nature of the relationship between the victim and suspect.
The motive and circumstances surrounding the fatal stabbing remain under investigation.
The Source: San Jose Police Department news release