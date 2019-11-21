San Jose standoff suspect arrested on outstanding warrant, explosive devices found in home

San Jose police have arrested a man involved in an overnight standoff on a felony outstanding warrant, officials said Friday afternoon.

Andrew White was arrested on the 5000 block of Tyhurst Court. Officers had served a search warrant at the suspect's home in connection to the Oak Grove High School explosive device earlier this week. Inside White's residence, police found what appeared to be several explosive devices. Oak Grove High School is about a block away from the suspect's home.

Suspect Andrew White was arrested on Friday for an outstanding felony warrant by SJPD.

Police and a bomb squad remained on the scene since Thursday evening when the standoff began. Officials will stay at the scene until the area is rendered safe. Until then, the surrounding area has been evacuated. The bomb squad will notify residents when it is safe to return home.

It was a tense situation that began the evening before and carried into the next day.

At about 8 a.m. Friday, police were still on scene at the home near the intersection of Eagles Lane and Tradeswind Drive.

They had been there since Thursday, shortly after 6 p.m. Gina Tepoorten said that officers had served a search warrant in that area. At the time, she would not release any more information that would "jeopardize the integrity of the ongoing investigation."

Neighbor Obed Flores said he saw and heard police tell a man to come out with his hands up. "He just wasn't coming out, I guess," he said.

The school, located at 285 Blossom Hill Road, was evacuated during the bomb incident. The device was later rendered safe by the police department's bomb squad.

A woman who said she was the man's wife, who identified herself only as Misty, said her husband "wasn't even around" the area at the time the explosive was found and "couldn't have been a part of it."

"This is just ridiculous," she said.