San Jose State University commencement features a surprise marriage proposal

The Brief Juan Carlos Soliz Meza graduated with a Master's in social work, taking the stage with his daughter. He also took the opportunity to propose to his longtime love and mother of his child. The accomplishment also fulfills a promise Juan Carlos made to his mother when he was still just a child.



For one family from Gilroy, San Jose State's commencement was an especially big deal. Not only were both father and daughter getting degrees together, but there was more: it was a chance for Juan Carlos Soliz Meza to also fulfill a promise to his mother, and propose to his longtime partner.

The journey to get to this stage was a difficult one.

The backstory:

Juan Carlos had been injured as a child by falling out of a tree. His mother, who had no money for a wheelchair, carried him to doctors' appointments in Mexico. Once he remembers, they were turned away by social workers, after traveling for hours. It was on that day that he made a promise to his mother.

"One day I'll be on the other side of the desk. And I'm not going to do the same to other people as what they're doing to you. And I promise you that. It will take me years, but I will get it done. That was always in the back of my mind. And finally I got it done," says Juan Carlos.

He graduated with a Master's in social work. And he did it in tandem with his daughter.

On the same night, Brianna Calvillo got her degree in animation and illustration.

"My dad has always been there for me through tough times and good times, so I'm just kinda used to having him by my side," says daughter Brianna Calvillo.

Another Cause for Celebration:

Graduating together was special. And Juan Carlos had an idea to make it even more so. The fulfillment of one commitment would mean the beginning of another: he would propose to his longtime love, mother of his child, Alma Sanchez.

"I was nervous. I didn't know how it was going to come out or if she was going to say yes or not. But I've just got to do it because I knew it was the right moment," says Juan Carlos.

So he took the microphone and popped the question in front of a packed auditorium.

"So I turned around. After that, I just saw the ring. I didn't hear anything else. iI just went over there," says Alma.

She said yes. For now, the family is focused on graduation parties. They say the wedding will come later. Juan Carlos is just hoping the whole family can savor how far they've come.

"And I told her I know it hasn't been easy. But I just want you to know that we did it. And it's we because there is no me. Because without my mother it wouldn't be possible. Without my daughter it wouldn't be possible. Without my wife," says Juan Carlos.

As for what's next, Juan Carlos is waiting to hear back about a social work position and is considering going for his PhD. His daughter is pursuing her masters.