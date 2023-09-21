San Jose State University's MLK Library celebrates 20 years

San Jose State University is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Dr. Martin Luther King Library.

At Wednesday's celebration, 10 commemorative library card designs were revealed honoring the milestone, as the library partners with the city of San Jose and the university.

The eight-story library is known as the largest joint municipal university library in the country.

Santa Clara County supervisor Cindy Chavez spoke of the library's importance.

"This became a cathedral for learning, a reflection of absolute respect," she said. "It shows is that when we decide to work together, there really are no limits."



The library offers a variety of resources and meeting spaces as well as laptops and Wi-Fi for all.

