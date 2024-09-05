San Jose strip mall fire damages businesses
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A fire broke out early Thursday morning at a San Jose strip mall, firefighters said.
At least four businesses appeared to be affected in the mall in the 2600 block of Alum Rock Avenue.
They include Botanica Santa Clara, CC Repair, Maharani Fashion and the El Cielo Bar& Grill.
The fire appears to be burning at the back of the building.
San Jose firefighters battle a fire at a strip mall on Alum Rock Avenue. Sept. 5, 2024
