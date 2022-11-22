Music teacher arrested for inappropriately touching several students: San Jose Police

article

San Jose police said a music teacher has been arrested for inappropriately touching several students.

Israel Santiago, 43, of Morgan Hill was taken into custody Monday for sexually assaulting multiple minors, according to the San Jose Police Department. There are at least 10 students who have been identified as victims, officials said, and they fear there are more.

Police said they were called to the Adelante Dual Language Academy on Nov. 7 on reports that Santiago was having inappropriate contact with several students on campus. Investigators interviewed several students who said he touched them inappropriately in the school’s music and band room.

An arrest warrant was issued for Santiago by the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office for multiple counts of sexual assault and annoying or molesting a child under the age of 12.

Santiago was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

Anyone with information about the assaults is asked to call SJPD at (408) 537-1381.