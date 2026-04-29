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San Jose vegetation fire prompts shelter-in-place for nearby elementary school

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Published  April 29, 2026 2:49pm PDT
San Jose
KTVU FOX 2

The Brief

    • Fire officials are asking students and staff at the school to take shelter as a precaution. 
    • The vegetation fire is near George Mayne Elementary along the 5000 block of North First Street 

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A San Jose elementary school is sheltering in place as firefighters look to extinguish a nearby brush fire. 

The vegetation fire is near George Mayne Elementary along the 5000 block of North First Street – though structures are not threatened by the blaze, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

Fire officials are asking students and staff at the school to take shelter as a precaution.

The Source: San Jose Fire Department

San Jose