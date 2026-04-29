San Jose vegetation fire prompts shelter-in-place for nearby elementary school
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A San Jose elementary school is sheltering in place as firefighters look to extinguish a nearby brush fire.
The vegetation fire is near George Mayne Elementary along the 5000 block of North First Street – though structures are not threatened by the blaze, according to the San Jose Fire Department.
Fire officials are asking students and staff at the school to take shelter as a precaution.
The Source: San Jose Fire Department