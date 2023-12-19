San Jose's Christmas in the Park draws thousands rain or shine

Rain or shine, thousands of people are attending San Jose’s Christmas in the Park extravaganza. The event began in 1980 and has been a tradition for many South Bay families since then.

There was light rain on and off Tuesday night, but that didn’t stop thousands of people from coming out to Plaza de Cesar Chavez for some entertainment and Christmas joy.

"Every year is something different. It’s really cool. We like all the trees and the festivities," said Suman Macfarlane, of San Jose.

Christmas in the Park isn’t just for kids. People of all ages come out to see the lights, hundreds of Christmas trees, and holiday displays.

"I’ve been coming here since I was little kid. I was in the local 4-H program, and we adopted a tree every year. So, part of the December tradition was coming out here decorating the tree and bringing all your friends and family to check it out," said Jason Bombardier, of San Jose.

On Tuesday night, Las Olas Dance Company, Tude’s School of Dance and Rocketship Fuerza entertained the crowd on the Jingle Bell Stage. The Managing Director for Christmas in the Park says the dance groups and carolers are always popular, but it’s the Christmas trees that have a long-lasting impact.

"We have 530 decorated trees in our enchanted forest. We think that’s the largest art project in San Jose. So, if you think about it, 530 groups came out here to decorate those trees. I don’t know of anything bigger than that," said Debbie Degutis, Managing Director for Christmas in the Park.

As you walk through the Plaza you also can’t ignore the aromas coming from places like The Kibler Elf bakery stand.

"Who doesn’t want a good cookie or something to eat while walking around and all the fun things we have here at Christmas in the Park. So, of course, it gets you in the holiday spirit," said Monica, owner of The Kibler Elf bakery based in Palo Alto.

The Christmas spirit is alive and well in San Jose and organizers say it’s a place where memories and traditions are made each year.

"We are our memories. That’s what we hold on to. People come back here because grandma took them. Their parents took them, and now they’re bringing their children," said Degutis.

Christmas in the Park is open from noon to 10pm daily until January 1st and Degutis says you can really see the tree decorations in the daytime. If you don’t want to be outside in the elements, they also have a drive-through light show at History Park in San Jose.