San Jose's next police chief down to four finalists

San Jose has narrowed its list of candidates for the next chief of police from seven to four finalists.

City Manager David Sykes sent a memorandum to Mayor Sam Liccardo and the San Jose City Council Monday, saying over 50 community members focused on leaders they found to be "engaging, inspiring, and strategic" during the interview process. Their input was crucial to the process, the release said.

"We heard from many panelists that they are looking for a chief of police that understands th needs of the community as it relates to advancing a racial equity framework, and who has the transformative leadership capacity to ensure that current policies and procedures see continued change," said Sykes.

Three of them are currently with the department, including acting Chief David Tindal and deputy chiefs Anthony Mata and Heather Randol.

The fourth is retired Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Assistant Chief Larry Scirotto, who if selected would become the first outsider to be selected for chief since 1976.

Former Chief Eddie Garcia retired in December and late last month he was named police chief of Dallas. He spent four years as chief during nearly three decades of service in the South Bay.

The city trimmed from down to seven finalists from a pool of 18 in January, but one candidate withdrew.

Sykes said that he’ll make a selection and present it to the city council for confirmation by the end of March.

