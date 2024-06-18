San Leandro police chase of car burglary suspects ends in fiery crash

San Leandro police officers on Tuesday pursued car burglary suspects into Oakland, where the stolen car being chased burst into flames when the driver crashed into an overpass wall and pole.

San Leandro Police Lt. Abe Teng told KTVU that no one was injured and no one has been arrested in the dramatic event.

He said that officers were called out about 2:30 a.m. to the 700 block of Donovan Drive after someone reported an auto burglary in progress.

When police arrived, they found the suspect vehicle fleeing the neighborhood, which is when officers decided to chase the driver onto Interstate Highway 880.

The chase ended in Oakland, when the driver had trouble getting off the 29th Avenue off ramp and crashed into an overpass wall and a pole, Teng said.

Video from the scene showed the dark car burning with bright orange flames.

Teng said all three people inside the car had gotten out. The driver and the front passenger ran away, Teng said. The back-seat passenger was detained but ultimately let go.

Teng said that the car that burst into flames had been stolen from Alameda.

Teng said there were a total of two victim vehicles located in the 700 and 800 blocks of Donovan. However, no loss could be determined.