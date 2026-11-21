San Leandro police investigating man’s ‘suspicious’ death
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - A man was found shot to death in San Leandro on Saturday morning, and police are investigating.
What we know:
San Leandro Police Department officers were sent just after 8:20 a.m. to the 13700 block of East 14th Street regarding a "possible medical emergency" and found the man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to a department statement.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
"SLPD personnel are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death," the police department said in a statement. "The investigation remains ongoing, and based on the information currently available, this appears to be an isolated incident."
What we don't know:
The man’s identity was not released.
Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact the SLPD at 510-577-2740.
The Source: Information for this article came from the San Leandro Police Department.