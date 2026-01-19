San Leandro police shoot at man allegedly armed with rifle; investigation underway

article

The Brief San Leandro officers attempted to stop a black Mercedes just after midnight, but the car fled and police chased after it. The Mercedes crashed into a curb at the southwest corner of Davis Street and Alvarado Street, near Thrasher Park, where the driver fled allegedly armed with a rifle. The man allegedly refused commands to drop the rifle, leading an officer to shoot at him. Neither the suspect nor officers were injured in the shooting.



San Leandro police on Monday morning shot at a man allegedly armed with a rifle after he led officers on a pursuit, though no one was reported injured.

What we know:

SLPD officers attempted to stop a black Mercedes just after midnight, but the car fled and police chased after it, according to a department statement.

The Mercedes crashed into a curb at the southwest corner of Davis Street and Alvarado Street, near Thrasher Park, where two occupants fled the car on foot. Police said the suspected driver of the Mercedes was spotted running south on Alvarado Street "wielding a rifle."

"As units arrived in the area to assist, an officer located the suspect on the railroad tracks to the west of Alvarado Street, still wielding a rifle," the SLPD said in a statement. "The officer commanded the suspect to drop the firearm, the suspect failed to comply, and an officer-involved shooting occurred."

Neither the suspect nor officers were injured in the shooting, and police took the suspect into custody. His name was not released.

The SLPD added that the rifle was recovered from the scene.

Investigations underway:

The SLPD said that the officer involved in the shooting – identified only as a 4.5-year veteran of the force – was placed on administrative leave as an investigation is conducted by the department’s Criminal Investigation Division and Professional Standards Unit, respectively, followed by a review from the Office of the Independent Police Auditor for the City of San Leandro.

Additionally, an investigation by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office will be conducted concurrently.