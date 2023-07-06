San Luis Obispo sheriff announces 'large-scale' search for 5-year-old boy

article

A crew of 300 searchers will be looking for the body of 5-year-old Kyle Doan this weekend.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson announced the large-scale search will take place Saturday and Sunday and will be focused on a 6-mile stretch in the Salinas River from the San Marcos Creek confluence to the Big Sandy Creek confluence.

Kyle was swept away by floodwaters Jan. 9 as he was headed to school with his mom. There have been numerous searches by both professionally trained teams and volunteers over the last six months.

The sheriff said he gathered the trained searchers from around the state. K9’s and heavy equipment will be staged and prepared to respond immediately if evidence of Kyle’s location is discovered.

There is no need for volunteers in the search, the sheriff said, and he asked for the community's patience as the trained crews go about looking for Kyle.