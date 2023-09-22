San Mateo brothers, 10 and 13, deliver check for Maui Strong Fund

Two brothers from San Mateo raised nearly $4,000 for Hawaii relief.

Earlier this month, Leonardo and Nicolo Felice began selling their toys to raise money after they heard about the devastation.

"It all got burned down, and we were really sad about it, so we wanted to help," said Leonardo, 13.

On Friday, Leonardo and his brother Nicolo, 10, delivered a check for $3,723.25 to the Maui Strong Fund, a fund being raised by the Hawaii Community Foundation. They met Michelle Kauhane, Senior VP and Chief Impact Officer at Hawaii Community Foundation, at the Omni Hotel in San Francisco.

The boys couldn’t imagine their favorite ice cream parlor burned down. Their family visited Maui in June.

The Felice brothers selflessly sold their toys aiming to raise $500, and started a Gofundme page for donations.

"We raised about $3,000 for the Gofundme page and then we raised $723.25 in our garage sale so in total we have $3,723.25 for Lahaina," said Leonardo.

"One of my favorite and most meaningful gifts to the Maui strong fund. You guys are amazing," said Kauhane, receiving the check.

The Hawaii Community Foundation has raised about $120 million from over 200,000 donors in 58 countries, but Kauhane said this specific donation was incredibly heartfelt.

"Gifts come in at all sizes -- some of them small, some of them large, but this is definitely a heartfelt gift from two young men who have a connection to Maui from visiting there and felt compelled to do something nice for the people of Maui," she said.

The Felice brothers received Maui Strong hoodies and stickers reading "Pray for Maui" for their gift.

While the kids may be done selling their toys, Gofundme page is still active in case people want to continue donating.