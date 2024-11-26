San Mateo Co. sheriff restructures leadership team despite calls to resign

The embattled San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus on Tuesday issued a letter to her department's employees and to the community at large. In it, she says she is moving forward with a restructured leadership team. In addition, she says calls for her resignation undermine the will of the voters.

"Assistant Sheriffs, together with Undersheriff Dan Perea, will lead with a renewed focus on restoring internal and external relationships while driving forward our strategic initiatives," Corpus wrote. She added that the calls for her resignation, "pose a threat to the independence of this Office — a cornerstone of our democracy.

Corpus called out the Board of Supervisors, which she has been at odds with as of late. "The allegations against me deserve a fair and impartial review, and I urge the Board of Supervisors to honor the principles of due process and uphold the integrity of the county charter, rather than pursuing amendments that erode democratic accountability."

The allegations against her are from a lengthy report by retired Superior Court Judge LaDoris Cordell. The report alleges abuse of power, use of racist and homophobic language, and an improper romantic relationship with a subordinate, Victor Aenlle.

The amendment she mentions is one where the board is seeking a charter amendment to be placed on the ballot in March, asking voters to allow supervisors to remove a sheriff with cause with a four-fifths vote.

This week, the pile on continued with Sheriff Corpus receiving two new votes of no confidence. This time from the San Carlos City Council calling on her to resign.

The San Mateo County Organization of Sheriff's Sergeants, or OSS, is another union that represents sheriff's sergeants and lieutenants. They also brought forth on Sunday a unanimous vote of no confidence in Corpus and her top leadership, including Undersheriff Dan Perea and Aenlle, her chief of staff who she has since elevated to the position of assistant sheriff.

Aenlle is not a full-time sworn law enforcement officer, and even his designation as a reserve deputy, which he began in 2009, is in question, according to Cordell's report.

Last week, five of Corpus' captains expressed a lack of confidence in her leadership.

Corpus concluded her latest letter by saying for her to resign would set a "dangerous precedent" and erode the trust of the public. She reiterated that she would not be stepping down.

Bay City News contributed to this report.