San Mateo County deputies arrest man in connection with Pescadero stabbing, carjacking
PESCADERO, Calif. - A man was arrested in Pescadero on Saturday morning after he allegedly stabbed another man and stole a car to flee the scene.
What we know:
San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office deputies were sent about 1 a.m. to Bean Hollow Road and Pescadero Creek Road on reports of a stabbing, where they found a man suffering "serious" injuries, according to a department statement.
The man was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.
"Through the course of the investigation, deputies learned a group of known individuals drove to the coast, when a disturbance occurred inside the vehicle," the SMCSO said. "A witness told deputies that during the disturbance, the suspect stabbed the victim, before fleeing the area on foot."
The search:
Sheriff’s deputies established a perimeter in the area surrounding the scene of the stabbing, but were not able to locate the suspect.
However, authorities later identified the suspected stabber as 24-year-old Arsenio Gonzalez of Redwood City, and obtained a warrant for his arrest.
While searching for Gonzalez, sheriff’s deputies learned of a carjacking that was reported not far from the scene of the stabbing. Deputies quickly found the car, and the suspect inside fled the scene on foot into a heavily wooded area.
The SMCSO issued a shelter in place order for residents in the area as they searched for the suspect.
Deputies eventually found Gonzalez around 10:15 a.m., and he was booked into jail on suspicion of attempted homicide, carjacking, resisting arrest and possessing drug paraphernalia.
