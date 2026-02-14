San Mateo County deputies arrest man in connection with Pescadero stabbing, carjacking

article

The Brief Deputies were sent to Bean Hollow Road and Pescadero Creek Road on reports of a stabbing, where they found a man suffering "serious" injuries . The suspected stabber was identifed as 24-year-old Arsenio Gonzalez of Redwood City. Gonzalez was arrested after allegedly carrying out a carjacking near the scene of the stabbing.



A man was arrested in Pescadero on Saturday morning after he allegedly stabbed another man and stole a car to flee the scene.

What we know:

San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office deputies were sent about 1 a.m. to Bean Hollow Road and Pescadero Creek Road on reports of a stabbing, where they found a man suffering "serious" injuries, according to a department statement.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

"Through the course of the investigation, deputies learned a group of known individuals drove to the coast, when a disturbance occurred inside the vehicle," the SMCSO said. "A witness told deputies that during the disturbance, the suspect stabbed the victim, before fleeing the area on foot."

The search:

Sheriff’s deputies established a perimeter in the area surrounding the scene of the stabbing, but were not able to locate the suspect.

However, authorities later identified the suspected stabber as 24-year-old Arsenio Gonzalez of Redwood City, and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

While searching for Gonzalez, sheriff’s deputies learned of a carjacking that was reported not far from the scene of the stabbing. Deputies quickly found the car, and the suspect inside fled the scene on foot into a heavily wooded area.

The SMCSO issued a shelter in place order for residents in the area as they searched for the suspect.

Deputies eventually found Gonzalez around 10:15 a.m., and he was booked into jail on suspicion of attempted homicide, carjacking, resisting arrest and possessing drug paraphernalia.