San Mateo County event highlights emergency readiness, fire safety, and home insurance tips

The Brief San Mateo County held its 22nd annual Disaster Preparedness Day to help residents prepare for earthquakes, wildfires, and extreme weather. Emergency responders demonstrated vital medical tools and urged attendees to pack go-bags with food, water, and essential supplies. Local officials recommended photographing home possessions and clearing nearby vegetation to aid in wildfire defense and insurance claims.



With the Bay Area facing constant threats from earthquakes, wildfires, and extreme weather, San Mateo County hosted its 22nd annual Disaster Preparedness Day to equip local residents with practical survival skills.

Disaster Preparedness Day

The interactive community event brought together emergency responders and residents to showcase vital tools used during natural disasters.

Emergency medical technicians with AMR San Mateo County demonstrated how cardiac monitors assess vital signs during heat waves, emphasizing the importance of community self-sufficiency during the initial stages of a crisis.

"Just be ready," said Evan Bernard, a paramedic with AMR San Mateo County. "You never know when something is going to happen. We live in earthquake territory. We want people to feel comfortable on their own for a little bit until we can get to you."

Hands-on learning

Attendees engaged in hands-on activities, learning key preparation tactics such as packing emergency "go bags" stocked with essential food, water, clothing, and daily necessities.

Beyond physical survival, officials highlighted financial preparedness as a critical component of disaster readiness.

Former congresswoman and current San Mateo County Supervisor Jackie Speier urged residents to document their possessions and secure their property before disaster strikes.

"Photograph everything in your home, because insurance companies will want you to inventory everything," Speier said.

She also noted that clearing vegetation within five feet of a home not only protects the structure from wildfires but can also positively impact home insurance policies.