San Mateo County investigators looking for additional victims in series of violent rapes

A San Mateo County man suspected of raping multiple children over the course of several years was arrested Thursday after one of the victims came forward to identify him, according to sheriff's officials.

Deputies are still investigating the crimes, which date from between 2012 and 2017 and involved the alleged rape of at least four girls, sheriff's officials announced.

Investigators allege that 30-year-old Kaylan Freeman found the girls on social media sites or dating apps and met them at various locations throughout the county.

Because the alleged crimes span several years and include multiple victims - ranging in age from 13 to 17 years old - deputies believe Freeman may have targeted other girls who have not yet come forward, said San Mateo County Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. Joe Cang.

"They were violent rapes," Cang said. "He was kind of cat fishing them."

Deputies tracked Freeman to his home in an unincorporated part of the county north of Half Moon Bay after one of the girls remembered his first name and after he was identified during a photo line-up, Cang said.

Freeman was arrested on suspicion of several crimes, including rape by force or fear, kidnap with intent to rape, forcible lewd acts with a child under 14, lewd acts with a child under 14 years old, oral copulation with a child under 14 and stalking.

He is being held at the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City with bail set at $750,000 and is scheduled for an arraignment on Monday at 1:30 p.m. in San Mateo County Superior Court in Redwood City.

Investigators are asking anyone who thinks they might have been victimized by Freeman and anyone with information about his alleged crimes to call Det. Gordon Currie (650) 363-4051 or email gcurrie@smcgov.org or Det. Judson Piper (650) 363-4062 or email jpiper@smcgov.org.