San Mateo County sheriff gets emotional on last day of removal hearing

San Mateo County and the defense team for Sheriff Cristina Corpus have both finished presenting their cases as to whether to remove her.

There was only one witness to stand the stand on Friday, and that was Corpus herself. It was her second time testifying during her removal hearing. At one point, she became very emotional, saying she was continuing to fight for her job to speak up for community members.

She also said she's never done any of the actions she's been accused of, and has always worked with integrity.

Two reports by former Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge LaDoris Cordell and the county's legal team, Keker Van Nest and Peters, had recommended Corpus' removal for her alleged retaliation and conflict of interest in hiring her close friend, Victor Aenlle.

Corpus stated that she reassigned some command staff for staffing reasons, not retaliation, and that hiring a civilian was part of her goal for 21st century policing, not conflict of interest.

Jan Little, an attorney representing the county, went through a list of witnesses asking if they were all liars.

Corpus responded yes, that she felt some were lying.

Retired Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge James Emerson, who is presiding over the civil hearing, has 45 days to make a recommendation whether Corpus should be removed.

The supervisors then have 30 days after that to decide what to do.

